Kern Public Health reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, one death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one new death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 4,310 cases and 65 deaths. There are 2,479 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 894 cases while there are 461 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 466 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,099 people have recovered from the virus, 1,065 are isolated at home and 71 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 49,980 tests have come back negative and 701 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 67 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.