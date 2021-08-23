Kern Public Health reports 1,149 new cases, 3 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health reported 1,149 coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday.

To date, the county has had 120,857 cases and 1,448 deaths. Public health officials say 113,815 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. There were 5,541 people isolating at home.

A total of 441,407 tests have come back negative, and 482 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 72,946 cases among 18 to 49 years old, 15,536 cases in those under 18, a total of 21,500 cases among those 50 to 64 years old and 10,816 cases in those 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.