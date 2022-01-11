Kern Public Health reports 1,143 new Covid-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif; (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,143 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 175,585 positive cases and 1,936 deaths from Covid-19. The department says 50,165 residents have recovered and 108,816 are presumed recovered. An additional 14,595 people are isolated at home.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 21 cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant and 1,744 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, variants of concern, according to the CDC.

There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 86 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 308 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.