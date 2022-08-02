BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while 959 tests are pending.

There have been 4,195 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,543 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 48,220 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 785 of them being hospitalized and 159 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 129,654 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,139 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 488,500 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 432,151 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 18.75, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 29.70.

