BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 85 cases over the last three days.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,888 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,334 deaths, and 238,586 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 639,224 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,888 positive tests, while 749 tests are pending.

There have been 2,408 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,873 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,362 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 739 of them being hospitalized and 127 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,506 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,882 of them being hospitalized and 1018 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 479,264 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 441,387 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is .73, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 3.13.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.