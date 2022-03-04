BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 769 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 239,635 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,147 deaths, and 223,049 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 614,547 negative COVID-19 tests and 239,635 positive tests, while 924 tests are pending.

There have been 1,921 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 28,966 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 631 of them being hospitalized and 83 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 117,652 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,779 of them being hospitalized and 876 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 469,892 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 450,759 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 8.58, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 19.54.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.