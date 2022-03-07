BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 664 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 240,299 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,158 deaths. The department reports 227,705 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 615,546 negative COVID-19 tests while 853 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 79 people are in a hospital and 15 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 2,010 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 85 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 885 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 29,507 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 643 of them being hospitalized and 117,765 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,779 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

