Kern Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,428 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,428 cases on Wednesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 207,114 positive cases and 1,988 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 163,454 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 41,585 people are isolated at home. The department said 586,621 tests have come back negative and 1,860 are pending.

The state is reporting 331 people are in a hospital and 57 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 168 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,036 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 119,668 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 36,887 in those under 18, 33,661 in those 50 to 64 years old and 16,702 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

At this time 452,810 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 467,841 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 78.27, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 205.27.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 20,492 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 312 of them being hospitalized and 93,610 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,143 of them being hospitalized.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.