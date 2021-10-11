Kern Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 747 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 747 cases for the weekend.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 142,637 cases and 1,592 deaths. The department says 45,294 residents have recovered and 86,457 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,204 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 243 are in a hospital.

The department said 498,345 tests have come back negative and 342 are pending.

There have been 84,311 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 24,475 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,475 in those under 18 and 12,337 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 267 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, four cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.