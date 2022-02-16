Kern Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 738 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 738 cases Wednesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 229,772 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,087deaths. The department reports 183,172 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 606,199 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,259 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 182 people are in a hospital and 40 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 781 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,802 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 67 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021 and 832 unvaccinated.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 27,193 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 550 of them being hospitalized and 109,566 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,663 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.