Kern Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 64 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 64 cases Friday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,195 cases and 1,345 deaths. The department says 38,500 residents have recovered and 66,728 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,598 people are isolating at home.

Officials said 373,833 tests have come back negative and 514 are pending.

There have been 65,269 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 19,702 cases in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,112 in those under 18 and 10,034 cases among those 65 or older, according to public health officials.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.