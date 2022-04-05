BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 140 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,598 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,304 deaths, and 238,360 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 633,737 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,598 positive tests, while 729 tests are pending.

There have been 2,408 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,873 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,237 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 732 of them being hospitalized and xxx post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,341 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,876 of them being hospitalized and 995 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 476,068 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 444,583 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 1.4, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 3.49.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.