BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,147 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 277,577 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,518 deaths and 268,214 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 698,662 negative COVID-19 tests and 277,577 positive tests, while 1,134 tests are pending.

There have been 4,431 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,647 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 50,842 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 786 of them being hospitalized and 172 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 133,660 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,927 of them being hospitalized and 1,150 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 490,006 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 430,645 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 10.58, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 25.97.

