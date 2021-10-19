Kern Public Health reports 1 new deaths, 313 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Public Health reported 1 new COVID-19 death and 313 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 145,227 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,616 deaths, and 135,316 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 505,897 negative COVID-19 tests and 145,227 positive tests, while 338 tests are pending.

There have been 1,444 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 58 of them being hospitalized and 50,672 cases among unvaccinated individuals with 2,233 of them being hospitalized.

Over the weekend there were 10 new deaths and 768 new cases, according to Kern Public Health.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.