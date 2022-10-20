BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 542 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 291,206 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,561 deaths and 286,030 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 716,678 negative COVID-19 tests and 291,206 positive tests, while 1,091 tests are pending.

There have been 5,210 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,160 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 54,970 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 187 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 143,139 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,945 of them being hospitalized and 1,176 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 493,630 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 427,021 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 5.76, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 7.04.

