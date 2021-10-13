Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths, 340 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1 new COVID-19 deaths and 340 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 143,272 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,597 deaths, and 132,826 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 499,886 negative COVID-19 tests and 143,272 positive tests, while 328 tests are pending.

There have been 1.297 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 49 of them being hospitalized and 48,860 cases among unvaccinated individuals with 2,128 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.