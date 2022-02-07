Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 1,855 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 1,855 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 221,944 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,032 deaths, and 175,590 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 600,304 negative COVID-19 tests and 221,944 positive tests, while 950 tests are pending.

There have been 408 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,524 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 25,352 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 366 of them being hospitalized and 103,581 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,265 of them being hospitalized.

At this time 457,941 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 462,710 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 49.43, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 95.33.

