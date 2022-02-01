Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 970 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 970 cases Tuesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 215,929 positive cases and 2,013 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 168,091 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 45,739 people are isolated at home. The department said 594,088 tests have come back negative and 1,316 are pending.

The state is reporting 318 people are in a hospital and 54 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 335 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,157 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

At this time 455,388 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 465,263 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 70.87, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 172.79.

