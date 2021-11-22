Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 539 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 539 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 155,990 cases and 1,764 deaths. The department says 47,853 residents have recovered and 98,894 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,396 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 157 are in a hospital and 35 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 532,053 tests have come back negative and 417 are pending.

There have been 90,956 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,533 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,862 in those under 18 and 13,518 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 918 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 86 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 31 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 112 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 414,024 fully vaccinated individuals and 506,627 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.08 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.91 percent. So far, there have been a total of 4,465 post-vaccine cases. There are 58,516 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.COVID vaccine boosters: Who’s eligible, when and how to get the shot in California

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.