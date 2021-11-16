Kern Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 398 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 398 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 154,583 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,734 deaths, and 144,819 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 530,618 negative COVID-19 tests and 154,583 positive tests, while 348 tests are pending.

As of today Kern County’s average 14-day COVID-19 case rate is 21.17 and the daily case rate is 21.3 and last week it was at 27.2.

Today there are 207 individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 50 of them were in the ICU. Last Tweek there were 220 individuals were hospitalized and 55 of them in the ICU.

There have been 3,730 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 155 of them being hospitalized and 57,847 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 2,636 of them being hospitalized.

Kern County has 200 regular hospital beds and 33 ICU beds available as of today.

At this time 410,172 residents of Kern have been vaccinated while, 510,479 residents have not been vaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health.

As of Yesterday, 74.5 percent of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the California Department of Public Health.

