Kern Public Health provides updated data on local COVID-19 deaths, those 65 and older continue to be most affected age group

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

KCPH said death demographics are updated when sufficient data accumulates to prevent the identification of those who died. The department also has to make sure HIPAA guidelines are met. Kern Public Health last updated the local death data on April 20.

The following are findings the department found through its analysis as of Sept. 17:

Those 65 and older continue to be the most affected age group, accounting for 64.09 percent of all deaths. That age group is “very disproportionately affected,” as it only makes up 11.6 percent of Kern’s population.

A majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hypertension and diabetes are the two most common comorbidities reported. Only 45 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.

Hispanics account for 56.4 percent of COVID-19 deaths, while Kern's Hispanic population is 52.6%. African Americans make up 6 percent of the population and have 5.3 percent of the deaths, which is proportionate. White and Other are less affected, having 34 percent and 7.4 percent of the population, but only 31 percent and 7.3 percent of deaths. Males account for 60.2 percent of deaths, while only accounting for 50.8 percent of the population.

To view the data set, visit Kern County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.