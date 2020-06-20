Kern Public Health officials confirm two new COVID-19 deaths, 87 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday morning, bringing the county’s death toll to 60.

Officials announced 87 new COVID-19 cases in Kern County, bringing the total to 3,803.

As of today, a total of 2,624 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 2,166 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 796 cases. There are 427 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 404 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 43,473 tests that have come back negative while 681 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52.9 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47.1 percent.

More than 67.8 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 13.6 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.