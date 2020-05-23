Kern Public Health officials confirm two additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,767

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday morning, bringing the county’s death toll to 29.

Officials announced 62 new COVID-19 cases in Kern County, bringing the total to 1,767.

As of today, a total of 1,206 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 976 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 410 cases. There are 215 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 156 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 17,745 tests that have come back negative while 1,017 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 48.9 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 51.1 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.