Kern Public Health officials confirm six new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 377

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed six new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the county total to 377.

There are 205 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 99 cases. There are 46 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Nineteen children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 162 are residents of east Bakersfield and 136 are residents of west Bakersfield, the department said.

There are 49 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 11 in the mountain region and 11 in the desert region, according to Public Health officials.

There have been 6,386 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,483 have come back negative and 2,526 are pending, the department said.