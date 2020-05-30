Kern Public Health officials confirm one additional death, 69 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 2,155

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed one new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday morning, bringing the county’s death toll to 38.

Officials announced 69 new COVID-19 cases in Kern County, bringing the total to 2,155.

As of today, a total of 1,450 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 1,180 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 476 cases. There are 287 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 202 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 24,037 tests that have come back negative while 914 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 48.6 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 51.4 percent.

More than 65.2 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 15 percent.

