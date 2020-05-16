Kern Public Health officials confirm one additional death, 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,483

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed one new COVID-19 related death Saturday morning, bringing the county’s death toll to 25.

Officials announced 45 new COVID-19 cases in Kern County, bringing the total to 1,483.

As of today, a total of 954 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 827 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 338 cases. There are 189 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 119 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 12,778 tests that have come back negative while 1,723 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 49.5 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 50.5 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.