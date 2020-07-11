Kern Public Health officials confirm — new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health confirmed 144 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6,349 cases in the county.

As of today, a total of 4,153 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 3,768 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 1,222 cases. There are 657 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 692 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 75,801 tests that have come back negative while 760 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52.9 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47.1 percent. Hispanics represent 61 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.