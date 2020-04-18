Kern Public Health officials confirm 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 619

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the county total to 619.

As of today, 223 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 357 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 153 cases. There are 61 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 39 children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all cases, 312 are residents of east Bakersfield and 191 are residents of west Bakersfield, the department said.

There are 75 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 15 in the mountain region and 17 in the desert region, according to Public Health officials.