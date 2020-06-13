Kern Public Health officials confirm 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 3,205

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 65 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the total to 3,205.

As of today, a total of 2,151 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 1,790 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 685 cases. There are 381 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 339 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 35,142 tests that have come back negative while 780 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51.9 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48.1 percent.

More than 67.1 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 14.1 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.