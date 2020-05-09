Kern Public Health officials confirm 62 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,238

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the county total to 1,238.

As of today, a total of 740 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 698 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 291 cases. There are 148 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 148 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 8,840 tests that have come back negative while 3,721 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 50.8 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 49.2 percent.

More than 64 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 16 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.