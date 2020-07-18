Kern Public Health officials confirm 495 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health confirmed 495 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,738 cases in the county.

As of today, a total of 4,719 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 4,638 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 1,439 cases. There are 800 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 851 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 86,085 tests that have come back negative while 2,165 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53.2 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 46.8 percent. Hispanics represent 56.1 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.