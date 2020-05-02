Kern Public Health officials confirm 31 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 979

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the county total to 979.

As of today, a total of 579 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 568 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 229 cases. There are 104 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 68 children have tested positive for the virus.

There is one new COVID-19 case in a non-resident in Kern County.

Out of all cases, 534 are residents of east Bakersfield, and 280 are residents of west Bakersfield, the department said.

There are 113 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 23 in the mountain region, and 19 in the desert region, according to Public Health officials.

According to Public Health’s data, there are 7,001 tests that have come back negative while 3,801 are pending.