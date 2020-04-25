Kern Public Health officials confirm 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 764

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the county total to 764.

As of today, a total of 408 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 446 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 183 cases. There are 72 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 54 children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all cases, 397 are residents of east Bakersfield and 227 are residents of west Bakersfield, the department said.

There are 93 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 20 in the mountain region, and 18 in the desert region, according to Public Health officials.