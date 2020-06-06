Kern Public Health officials confirm 116 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 2,660

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the total to 2,660.

As of today, a total of 1,809 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 1,475 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 583 cases. There are 331 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 261 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 29,037 tests that have come back negative while 812 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51.3 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48.7 percent.

More than 66.5 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 14.1 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.