Kern Public Health: Nursing facilities still not complying with COVID-19 measures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Matt Constantine says Kern Public Health has upped their communication with skilled nursing facilities across the county. He says they hold daily calls with each of them and have personally visited all 19 of them.

It’s through these visits that they’ve found some facilities are still not in compliance.

“The Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield was a facility we visited last week and we observed some of their employees wearing cloth face coverings,” said Constantine.

He says, according to state and local law, all health care workers must use a surgical mask.

“We’re struggling with the nursing facilities even doing the on-site testing,” said Constantine.

Skilled nursing facilities are also required to do on-site testing of their residents and staff on a regular basis.

“It was reported to us that the Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility had or was taking residents off-site for testing,” said Constantine.

According to Constantine, in march, the state gave these facilities $50,000 plus $2500 per bed for COVID-related expenses such as testing.

The public health department has established an email and phone number where residents, their families, and staff can contact the county about any issues they are having at their skilled nursing facility. It’s phcares@kerncounty.com and 868-0555.