Kern Public Health launches COVID-19 vaccine nurse hotline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department launched a COVID-19 vaccine nurse hotline to assist the community.

Community members are encouraged to call or text the hotline to ask their vaccine-related questions. The line is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Public Health nurses are eager and equipped to assist residents.

The COVID-19 vaccine nurse hotline is: 661-627-4177.

Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Visit KCPH’s website for more resources.