BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

The free pop-up clinic will be located at 1800 Mount Vernon Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KCPH said rapid antigen and PCR testing will be available. No appointments are needed, walkups are welcome, the department said.