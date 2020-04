The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. today to speak about the county’s COVID-19 response.

As of yesterday, there have been 875 total cases reported, including six deaths. The department said 484 people have recovered from the virus and 348 are self-isolating at home. An additional 28 people are isolated at a hospital.

The briefing can be found on our website at kget.com and our Facebook page.