Kern Public Health confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases, including two deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 60 new COVID 19 cases this morning, including two new deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 1,143 and 13 deaths. There are 661 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 269 cases while there are 121 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 82 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 674 people have recovered from the virus, 413 are isolated at home and 13 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 8,386 tests have come back negative and 3,831 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up nearly 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 48 percent.

Nearly 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 17 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.