Kern Public Health confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 32 new COVID 19 cases this morning.

This brings the county’s total to 1,296 cases. There are 728 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 299 cases while there are 158 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 101 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 759 people have recovered from the virus, 473 are isolated at home and 39 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 10,193 tests have come back negative and 2,574 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 50 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 49 percent.

Nearly 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 16 percent. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.