Kern Public Health confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, releases race, sex and zip code data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,026.

There are 591 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 241 cases while there are 108 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 76 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 592 people have recovered from the virus and 385 are self-isolating at home. An additional 33 people are isolated at a hospital.

The department is now releasing sex and race info for the positive cases. According to the department’s data, men make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 47 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 18 percent.

KCPH said 7,331 tests have come back negative and 3,819 are pending.

The department has broken down cases by zip code in Kern County. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.