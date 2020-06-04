Live Now
Kern Public Health holding news briefing on local COVID-19 response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

As of yesterday, the department has reported a total of 2,428 cases and 40 deaths in the county. KCPH said 1,589 people have recovered from the virus, 734 are recovering at home and 55 are isolated at a hospital.

The department said 26,584 tests have come back negative and 868 are pending.

