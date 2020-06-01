WATCH LIVE: Kern Public Health holding news briefing on local COVID-19 response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

As of yesterday, the department has reported a total of 2,260 cases and 38 deaths in the county. The department said 1,467 people have recovered from the virus, 694 are isolated at home and 51 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 24,427 tests have come back negative and 912 are pending.

