Kern Public Health holding news briefing on local COVID-19 response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

As of yesterday, the department has reported a total of 1,951 cases and 36 deaths in the county. The department said 1,284 people have recovered from the virus, 583 are isolated at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 21,914 tests have come back negative and 1,003 are pending.

To see the briefing, visit kget.com and the 17 News Facebook page.