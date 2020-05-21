Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Kern Public Health holding news briefing on local COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

Today, the department confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,654 cases. The department said 1,104 people have recovered from the virus, 477 are isolated at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 16,312 tests have come back negative and 972 are pending.

To see the briefing, visit kget.com and the 17 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News