Kern Public Health holding news briefing on local COVID-19 response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. this morning on the local COVID-19 response.

Today, the department confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,654 cases. The department said 1,104 people have recovered from the virus, 477 are isolated at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 16,312 tests have come back negative and 972 are pending.

