Kern Public Health confirms 22 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 22 new COVID 19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,547 cases.

There are 866 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 355 cases while there are 193 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 123 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 976 people have recovered from the virus, 500 are isolated at home and 36 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 12,913 tests have come back negative and 1,582 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 50 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Around 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.