Kern Public Health confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases, including four deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 50 new COVID 19 cases this morning, including four new deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 1,403 cases and 21 deaths.There are 792 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 319 cases while there are 171 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 111 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 892 people have recovered from the virus, 441 are isolated at home and 40 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 11,659 tests have come back negative and 1,941 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 50 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Nearly 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 16 percent. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.