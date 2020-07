BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield's State Senator and Senate Republican leader Shannon Grove has sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking for the data and logic that informed Newsom's decision Wednesday to order some county's indoor businesses to close. Kern County along with 18 other counties were under the new guidelines.

In the letter dated July 1, Grove says the closure of those businesses -- including dine-in restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos and museums -- will cause economic harm on local economies and workers.