Kern Public Health confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 19 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total to 652.

There are 379 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 160 cases while there are 64 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 40 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 234 people have recovered from the virus and 384 are self-isolating at home. An additional 22 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 330 are residents in Bakersfield East and 197 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 80 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 18 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 4,668 tests have come back negative and 3,527 are pending.