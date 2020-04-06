Kern Public Health announces nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 239

The Kern County Public Health Department announced nine new COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Monday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 239. Out of all the cases, 123 of them are people between 18 and 49 years old, 71 are between 50 and 64, seniors 65 and older represent 37 cases while three are children 17 years old or younger.

The majority of local cases, 103, are residents of west Bakersfield, according to KCPH. There are 77 in east Bakersfield, 41 in the Valley region of western Kern County, seven in the mountain regions and six in the desert regions.

The department said there have been 4,902 tests of Kern County residents completed, of which 2,823 have come back negative and 1,840 are pending.

The department said 26 of the positive local cases were residents that required hospitalization at some point during their illness.

KCPH said it has received 300 complaints of non-essential businesses that have remained open, of which it has responded to 150 of them. One business has been cited so far, the department said.